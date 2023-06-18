Isolated showers and thunderstorms continue; Drying out and warming up for the rest of the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa today. Highs will be in the mid to upper-70s and low-80s with mostly cloudy skies and winds from the southeast between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts through the day are looking to be between about 0.10″ to over 0.50″ in some spots with locally higher amounts possible. Rainfall is definitely needed across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

Rainfall Amount Forecast (KTTC)

Tonight, conditions will dry out with partly cloudy skies across the region and winds from the south between five and 10 miles per hour. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s, very similar to what we saw last night into this morning.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures Monday will be back into the mid to upper-80s across the region with mostly sunny skies and winds from the south between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

The week ahead is looking to be dry with above-average temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper-80s and some may reach the 90-degree mark through the middle and end of the week.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

