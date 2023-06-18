“Country Breakfast on the Farm” kicks off Rochesterfest

Country Breakfast on the Farm
Country Breakfast on the Farm
By Megan Zemple
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochesterfest kicked off Saturday with “Country Breakfast on the Farm” in Viola.

The event was hosted by Shea Dairy. Pancakes, sausage, milk, juice, cheese, and coffee were on the menu.

Guests could get their face painted, jump in the cow shaped bounce house, pet the animals, take a wagon ride and more.

Buses took people for free to the farm and back to Century High School, but onsite parking was also available. At least 1,500 people got a taste of the farm life, along with breakfast.

“I think it gives the opportunity for people that don’t live on a farm to get out and see animals and where their food comes from and just get to see how a farm family lives.” Owner Mindy Shea said. “We enjoy just showcasing our farm and showcasing the dairy industry showing how we provide for to the local families.”

For a complete schedule of Rochesterfest, click here.

