NAMIWalks season kicks off in southeast Minnesota

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Community members gathered in Kasson Friday night to kick off the 2023 NAMIWalks season for southeast Minnesota.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness chapter hosted its kickoff event at the Dodge County Fairgrounds.

There was a walk and live music.

All proceeds raised support NAMI’s free educational programs and outreach in the community.

The annual NAMIWalk will be at Silver Lake on Saturday, September 23rd.

