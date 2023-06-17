Isolated storms this weekend; Hot & humid next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Happy Father’s to all the fathers out there! We are tracking the chance of isolated showers and storms late Saturday into Sunday.

Today's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon for areas along and to the west of I-35. Rain chances will work into the forecast for everyone Saturday night into Sunday.

Rain chances (KTTC)

Our best chance of showers and storms will be overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Showers and storms are expected to stay stray to isolated through the afternoon Sunday. Rainfall amounts aren’t extremely impressive, but right now, we’ll take what we can get! RST is now -2.5″ below average in terms of rainfall for June.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts area-wide will sit around 0.10-0.50″ with higher totals expected along I-35. Rainfall amounts for areas along and to the east of Hwy-52 will be around 0.00-0.20″.

Air quality forecast (KTTC)

Smoke and haze from wildfires in Canada will continue to linger through the next several days. The air quality will stay in the moderate range through early next week.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a chance of isolated storms through the afternoon. Next week, the heat and humidity returns to the region. High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s all week long.

Have a great weekend!

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.