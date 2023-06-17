Demolition crew saves abandoned litter of baby raccoons

An abandoned litter of baby raccoons was found at a construction site in northern Utah by a demolition crew this week.(Morgan County (UT) Fire & EMS via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN, Utah (AP) — An abandoned litter of raccoons discovered at a construction site in northern Utah found new homes earlier this week after a construction crew uncovered the animals below the remnants of a demolished home.

“A big-hearted foreman for the demolition crew working on Morgan Valley Drive came to the fire station asking for help,” the Morgan County Fire Department said in a statement on Wednesday. “After his crew knocked down an abandoned home, they heard chirping in the rubble.”

The eight baby raccoons appeared to have no mother. Firefighters cared for them until someone with permits to raise raccoons offered to adopt them.

Utah requires permits to home non-native species like raccoons or coyotes, which frequently roam wild.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

