WATCH: Lawmakers hold presser ahead of Inaugural state recognized Juneteenth Holiday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KTTC’s Livestream and Facebook page.

Friday’s episode includes:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, community leaders and other DFL Lawmakers held a press conference to celebrate the state’s inaugural recognition of Juneteenth as a holiday

Click the livestream link above to watch at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.