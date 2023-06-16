WATCH: Lawmakers hold presser ahead of Inaugural state recognized Juneteenth Holiday
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday’s episode includes:
- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, community leaders and other DFL Lawmakers held a press conference to celebrate the state’s inaugural recognition of Juneteenth as a holiday
