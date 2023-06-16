WATCH: Lawmakers hold presser ahead of Inaugural state recognized Juneteenth Holiday

By Zach Fuller
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KTTC’s Livestream and Facebook page.

Friday’s episode includes:

  • Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, community leaders and other DFL Lawmakers held a press conference to celebrate the state’s inaugural recognition of Juneteenth as a holiday

Click the livestream link above to watch at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children on May 17,...
Former partner of Madeline Kingsbury to keep parental rights in custody case
Nathan Marquardt
Missing Dodge Center boy found
Woman hurt in ATV rollover crash near Rochester.
Woman hurt in ATV rollover crash, driver arrested for DWI
Rocco Altobelli Salons closing in Rochester
Rocco Altobelli Salons closing in Rochester
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer

Latest News

Closed sign
Chez Bojji closing its doors by end of June
KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
FILE - Rep, Finstad's statement was mostly one of gratitude and praise. However, he also...
Rep. Brad Finstad (R-MN) expresses thanks to D.C. police for quick response after staffer is attacked