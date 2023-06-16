Third person arrested after deadly Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – A third person was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Austin on Friday, June 9.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to a car accident with injuries on 4th St. NW and found a man dead in the driver’s seat. He had been shot repeatedly in the left side through the car door. There were also two others who were in the car with the man that suffered gunshot wounds.

One of the passengers told police that there were five people in their car and were following Cham Oman and Manamany Abella in Oman’s white 2020 Dodge Durango to go pick up something.

Oman pulled up next to their car and they started shooting at them. The car went straight down the road and crashed into a house.

Both Oman and Abella were taken into custody on Saturday, June 10.

During the investigation, law enforcement learned that 18-year-old Jenup Chop was also in the car with Oman and Abella at the time of the shooting.

The criminal complaint said Chop was known to have two “ghost guns” that he built and that on the afternoon prior to the shooting, he was seen with a black Glock “ghost gun” in his waistband.

On June 11, Chop contacted an inmate at the Mower County Jail and discussed the shooting. During the call, Chop admitted that he was in the Durango with Oman and Abella before, during and after the shooting.

Chop told officials he asked Oman and Abella he wanted to get out of the vehicle, but was told no because they were going to be wanted by the police and they were going to leave. He told the inmate that they then drove south towards Iowa.

Later that night, Lino Lakes Police Department notified law enforcement that they had located the Durango in a hotel parking lot in their jurisdiction. The Durango was towed to the BCA garage in St. Paul and a search warrant was obtained, and the vehicle was searched. Oman’s wallet, multiple documents belonging to Oman, and two spent Sig 9mm shell casings were found in the car.

On June 12, detectives spoke with someone who stated that after the shooting, he drove to Albert Lea and picked up Abella and Chop and drove them back to Austin.

On June 13, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for the Chop’s house and found 9mm ammunition and a Sig ammunition holder in a basement crawl space. It was later learned that the Chop and Oman had gone to Runnings in Austin on the day of the shooting and purchased a handgun magazine.

Store records related to the transaction show that on June 9, at 7:54 p.m., Oman and Chop purchased a Glock 9mm 23-round magazine.

On June 14, Freeborn County law enforcement notified Austin Police that they recovered a handgun magazine, glove, and a sanitizer wipe near a tree in Albert Lea. The magazine was the same type and size purchased by Oman and Chop and is believed to have been used in the drive-by shooting.

Law enforcement obtained the security footage from the day of the shooting which showed the Durango pulling up to the location where the handgun 4 magazine was located and three people matching the descriptions of Oman, Abella, and Chop exit the car. Chop is seen in the video bending down near the tree and setting something down where the handgun magazine was later located.

That same day, Chop was seen leaving a house with a woman blue Subaru Crosstrek. Law enforcement initiated a traffic stop, placed him under arrest, and transported him to the Mower County Jail.

Chop is charged with the following

Count I: Murder - 2nd Degree - With Intent-Not Premeditated

Count II: Murder - 2nd Degree - Drive-by Shooting

Count III: Attempted Murder - 2nd Degree - Drive-by Shooting

Count IV: Attempted Murder - 2nd Degree - Drive-by Shooting

Count V: Dangerous Weapons - Drive by shooting toward a person - Felony

