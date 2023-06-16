Southeastern Minnesota farmers prepare for drought conditions

LEWISTON, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s been a fairly dry few weeks in Minnesota. In the past month, Rochester has seen just .4 inches of rain. On average, we typically see 4 inches in that time. Many may be wondering if a drought is looming.

U.S. Drought Monitor of Minnesota June 13 (U.S. Drought Monitor)

Across the state, the U.S. Drought Monitor report shows 19 percent of the state is in a drought. The yellow portion shows area that are abnormally dry for this time of year, the tan area is moderately dry and orange part around the St. Cloud area is in a severe drought.

Many naturalists say you can’t predict a drought, but you can monitor it. Right now, Minnesota DNR officials are closely monitoring the state’s drought conditions.

“When significant portions of the watersheds in the state are in abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions, it’s what we call the drought watch phase,” MN DNR Conservation Assistance and Regulation Section Manager Randall Doneen said.

Davis Rupprecht lives in Lewiston and has been farming for decades. He says this year’s planting and growing season has been particularly challenging.

“The dry weather, we had some trouble with emergence of the beans. With had a few acres that we had to go back over and plant into those beans again,” he said.

The saying goes “Knee high by the fourth of July”. But by the looks of some of the corn right now, crop experts say that may not likely happen by that time.

“I’ve been farming for a long time, and we’ve had knee high by the fourth of June, and we’ve had shoulder high corn by the fourth of July. Then, we’ve had corn like this,” Rupprecht said.

Corn (kttc)

It’s an ever-changing job, one that needs to work with the conditions it’s given.

“Our life depends on the weather. If we don’t get rain and the sun, we don’t get a crop,” Rupprecht said.

“You’re depending on some amount of rain to keep the soil moist, and if you’re not getting that then the crops will suffer,” Doneen said.

Conservationists say the drought can be a good reminder of the value of water and that we shouldn’t take it for granted.

“It should be things that people think about every day. We encourage people to understand how much water they’re using and see what they can do to reduce their water usage,” Doneen said.

The DNR says it’s going to take a significant amount of rain to get out of drought conditions this summer, but every bit of water does help. You can stay up to date on conditions here.

