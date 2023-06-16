Rep. Brad Finstad (R-MN) expresses thanks to D.C. police for quick response after staffer is attacked

FILE - Rep, Finstad's statement was mostly one of gratitude and praise. However, he also...
FILE - Rep, Finstad's statement was mostly one of gratitude and praise. However, he also pointed out how the incident could have been prevented -- as well as his thoughts on what can be done, moving forward.(KEYC)
By Hal Senal
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C (KEYC) - Minnesota Congressman Rep, Brad Finstad had a few things to say after one of his staff was attacked at gunpoint mere blocks from the U.S. Capitol building.

For the most part, it was a statement of gratitude and praise.

“Following Wednesday’s Congressional Baseball Game for Charity, one of my staffers was attacked outside of his residence by an armed gunman,” said Rep. Finstad. “Thankfully, he will be able to make a full recovery and the extent of his physical injuries was minor. I thank the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and their attention to this incident.”

Rep. Finstad did, however, did imply that this incident could have been prevented as well as his thoughts on what can be done, moving forward.

“In Washington, D.C. and cities across the country, anti-police, soft-on-crime policies have created lawless societies that endanger the public and empower criminal behavior,” said Rep. Finstad. “It’s time we started treating criminals like criminals and bring back commonsense policies that imprison career criminals, keep the public safe, and allow our police officers to adequately protect our communities and keep violent criminals off the streets.”

Rep. Finstad won the reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District last November.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children on May 17,...
Former partner of Madeline Kingsbury to keep parental rights in custody case
Nathan Marquardt
Missing Dodge Center boy found
Woman hurt in ATV rollover crash near Rochester.
Woman hurt in ATV rollover crash, driver arrested for DWI
Rocco Altobelli Salons closing in Rochester
Rocco Altobelli Salons closing in Rochester
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer

Latest News

Closed sign
Chez Bojji closing its doors by end of June
KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
KTTC NEWS NOW
WATCH: Lawmakers hold presser ahead of Inaugural state recognized Juneteenth Holiday