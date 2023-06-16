Rep. Brad Finstad (R-MN) expresses thanks to D.C. police for quick response after staffer is attacked

WASHINGTON, D.C (KEYC) - Minnesota Congressman Rep, Brad Finstad had a few things to say after one of his staff was attacked at gunpoint mere blocks from the U.S. Capitol building.

For the most part, it was a statement of gratitude and praise.

“Following Wednesday’s Congressional Baseball Game for Charity, one of my staffers was attacked outside of his residence by an armed gunman,” said Rep. Finstad. “Thankfully, he will be able to make a full recovery and the extent of his physical injuries was minor. I thank the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and their attention to this incident.”

Rep. Finstad did, however, did imply that this incident could have been prevented as well as his thoughts on what can be done, moving forward.

“In Washington, D.C. and cities across the country, anti-police, soft-on-crime policies have created lawless societies that endanger the public and empower criminal behavior,” said Rep. Finstad. “It’s time we started treating criminals like criminals and bring back commonsense policies that imprison career criminals, keep the public safe, and allow our police officers to adequately protect our communities and keep violent criminals off the streets.”

Rep. Finstad won the reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District last November.

