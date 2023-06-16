Preston-based F&M Community Bank Expands in Rochester

F&M Community Bank Expands in Rochester
F&M Community Bank Expands in Rochester(KTTC)
By Tom Overlie
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Preston-based F&M Community Bank is open at its new location in Rochester, on the west frontage road corner of U.S. Highway 52 North and 19th Street Northwest.

The Rochester Chamber and other city leaders had the official ribbon-cutting ceremony this week. Work began on the new structure last June, but the story of Farmers and Merchants State Bank began in Preston in 1911. The Christianson family took ownership in the late 1960′s, and with locations also in Chatfield and the new, expanded site in Rochester, bank chair Dan Christianson, says they’re ready to have a more visible presence in Rochester.

Christianson says being a local and family-owned bank puts the decision-makers in the communities they serve. “We have a very tight connection to the community,” he says. “We live in our communities. We help out its organizations. Our kids go to school in our communities. It’s very different from big banks based in Minneapolis and New York. What we do is very different from what they do.”

F&M Community Bank gives about 10 percent of its gross profit back to the community each year. Their local involvement is also evidenced by their support for the Rochester Chamber’s “Lemonade Day”, allowing a young entrepreneur to have her lemonade stand at the new office.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Madeline Kingsbury’s parents file motion to remove Adam Fravel’s visitation, contact with children
Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children on May 17,...
Former partner of Madeline Kingsbury to keep parental rights in custody case
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Ruth's Chris Steak House
New steak house coming to Kahler Grand Hotel
Nathan Marquardt
Missing Dodge Center boy found

Latest News

AM for Every Vehicle Act
Lawmakers pushing legislation to keep AM radios in new vehicles
Wildfire smoke
How to protect your health against wildfire smoke
Wildfire Smoke in St. Paul, MN
‘Summer of Smoke’: MN could see occasional poor air quality throughout summer
Nathan Marquardt
Missing Dodge Center boy found