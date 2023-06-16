Preston-based F&M Community Bank Expands in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Preston-based F&M Community Bank is open at its new location in Rochester, on the west frontage road corner of U.S. Highway 52 North and 19th Street Northwest.

The Rochester Chamber and other city leaders had the official ribbon-cutting ceremony this week. Work began on the new structure last June, but the story of Farmers and Merchants State Bank began in Preston in 1911. The Christianson family took ownership in the late 1960′s, and with locations also in Chatfield and the new, expanded site in Rochester, bank chair Dan Christianson, says they’re ready to have a more visible presence in Rochester.

Christianson says being a local and family-owned bank puts the decision-makers in the communities they serve. “We have a very tight connection to the community,” he says. “We live in our communities. We help out its organizations. Our kids go to school in our communities. It’s very different from big banks based in Minneapolis and New York. What we do is very different from what they do.”

F&M Community Bank gives about 10 percent of its gross profit back to the community each year. Their local involvement is also evidenced by their support for the Rochester Chamber’s “Lemonade Day”, allowing a young entrepreneur to have her lemonade stand at the new office.

