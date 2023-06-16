Koo Koo Kanga Roo makes triumphant return to Rochester

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - There was singing, dancing, and fun for everyone in the family Thursday night at Lourdes High School, as Koo Koo Kanga Roo paid another visit to the Med City.

The event, which was hosted by Rochester catholic schools, is a fun way for kids to get out and dance with the two-man band.

Both members of Koo Koo Kanga Roo’s performers are from the Twin Cities, and decided to start the band 15 years ago when both were students at St. Mary’s in Winona.

They say southeast Minnesota is always a special place to perform, given their roots in the area.

“We want it to be like it you feel like this is the 50th show, or you’ve seen us multiple times, on the first time,” Bryan Atchinson of Koo Koo Kanga Roo commented.

“We play a lot of shows and the show is always high energy and lots of dance moves and jokes,” band member Neil Olstad added.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Madeline Kingsbury’s parents file motion to remove Adam Fravel’s visitation, contact with children
Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children on May 17,...
Former partner of Madeline Kingsbury to keep parental rights in custody case
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Ruth's Chris Steak House
New steak house coming to Kahler Grand Hotel
Nathan Marquardt
Missing Dodge Center boy found

Latest News

Home Depot employee strives to preach love - clipped version
Ruth's Chris Steak House
New steak house coming to Kahler Grand Hotel
MAKING AN IMPACT: 4-H guides students to 'make the best better'
MAKING AN IMPACT: Freeborn County 4-H guides students to ‘make the best better’
MAKING AN IMPACT: Freeborn County 4-H guides students to ‘make the best better’
MAKING AN IMPACT: Freeborn County 4-H guides students to 'make the best better'