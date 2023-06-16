Koo Koo Kanga Roo makes triumphant return to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - There was singing, dancing, and fun for everyone in the family Thursday night at Lourdes High School, as Koo Koo Kanga Roo paid another visit to the Med City.

The event, which was hosted by Rochester catholic schools, is a fun way for kids to get out and dance with the two-man band.

Both members of Koo Koo Kanga Roo’s performers are from the Twin Cities, and decided to start the band 15 years ago when both were students at St. Mary’s in Winona.

They say southeast Minnesota is always a special place to perform, given their roots in the area.

“We want it to be like it you feel like this is the 50th show, or you’ve seen us multiple times, on the first time,” Bryan Atchinson of Koo Koo Kanga Roo commented.

“We play a lot of shows and the show is always high energy and lots of dance moves and jokes,” band member Neil Olstad added.

