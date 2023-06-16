Isolated storms this weekend; Muggy weather returns next week

Dry and muggy next week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking the chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms this upcoming weekend.

Precip forecast
Precip forecast(KTTC)

The best chance of showers and storms looks to be late Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Showers and storms are expected to be a little more widespread near I-35 and west on Saturday.

Rainfall forecast
Rainfall forecast(KTTC)

Rainfall amounts along and west of I-35 will be around 0.10-0.50″ for Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall amounts east of I-35 are expected to be on the lighter side. Amounts along and east of Hwy-52 will be around 0-0.15″.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures next week will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s for most of the week. Dry conditions will also dominate the forecast through the middle of next week.

Nick

