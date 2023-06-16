Home Depot employee strives to preach love

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You may have heard of this local Home Depot employee who greets people, and who’s joyful attitude makes a difference in everyone who shops at the store.

Jesse Smith has taken greeting customers to a whole new level. With his top hat and bow tie, Smith is always able to put a smile on someone’s face.

“It is a good morning, it is good afternoon, you know the sun is shining, the rain is coming whatever it is, it is good,” Smith said.

Smith said its simple, he finds his positivity in God.

“I try to be there to lift them up. I love people and I love to encourage; everybody needs encouraging. No matter if your rich or poor, sick or healthy, they need to hear a good word, so I try to,” Smith explained.

Smith was called to preach at 17, originally in New Orleans, but his church looks a little different now.

“I’m preaching love and showing love,” Smith added.

Smith’s bubbly personality has not gone unnoticed. Community members joined together to show the impact he has left on them by putting together a card filled with kind words from people all over the community.

“Jesse is a light to Rochester, and we can’t thank him enough,” Kendra Osterbur said.

Smith said he is just a simple man, trying to encourage people.

