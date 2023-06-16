Chez Bojji closing its doors by end of June

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Popular European restaurant, Chez Bojji, announced Friday that it will be closing for good by the end of June.

Owners Youness and Amber Bojji are citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for closing.

Chef Bojji will be moving to another restaurant coming to Rochester in the old Half Barrel building.

There will also be changes to Chez Bojji’s website and social platforms as they transition to the new “Foodie Paradise” food truck/catering.

Chez Bojji opened its doors in April 2015.

