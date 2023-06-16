Cheese Days kicks off in Elgin

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT
ELGIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Cheese Days in Elgin kicked off Friday and goes through Sunday.

The three day festival includes many different events and activities including live music, city wide garage sales, food vendors, rides and carnival, tournaments, and a parade. Find a full list here.

KTTC’s Noah Caplan took a trip to Elgin Friday afternoon to see what was going on there already.

