Cheese Days kicks off in Elgin

ELGIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Cheese Days in Elgin kicked off Friday and goes through Sunday.

The three day festival includes many different events and activities including live music, city wide garage sales, food vendors, rides and carnival, tournaments, and a parade. Find a full list here.

KTTC’s Noah Caplan took a trip to Elgin Friday afternoon to see what was going on there already.

