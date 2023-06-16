The air quality continues to improve; isolated showers this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re wrapping up the week with some fantastic Friday weather and a vast improvement in our air quality. High pressure is nudging its way into the Upper Mississippi Valley today, bringing sunny and tranquil conditions to the region. The thick haze in the area won’t be nearly as prevalent as the last few days, and the overall Air Quality Index will remain in the moderate range throughout the day. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s and a light easterly breeze.

Temperatures will quickly cool to the 60s and low 70s this evening under clear skies. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid-50s with light southeast winds.

Saturday will feature a lot of warm sunshine and quiet conditions until rain chances roll into the area later in the day. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a slight southerly breeze. We’re certainly hoping to make good on those rain chances as our current rainfall deficit for June stands at 2.2 inches and over the past month, we’re about four inches below average. There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening with a slightly better chance of rain in the overnight hours.

There will be a chance of showers on Sunday, but mainly only sparse activity is expected. The shower chances will be mainly in the morning and early afternoon. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees with a south breeze.

The upcoming week will be warm and sunny. Expect mostly skies each day next week with high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s. The next round of rain may hold off until next Saturday. High temperatures next weekend will be in the mid-80s.

