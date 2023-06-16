6 found dead at scene of house fire, shooting in Tennessee, officials say

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that Marion County deputies and officers with the Jasper Police Department were called to a shooting around 9 p.m. on Thursday.(Source: Gray News)
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SEQUATCHIE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Law enforcement in Marion County responded to a home and found six people dead late Thursday night.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that Marion County deputies and officers with the Jasper Police Department were called to a shooting in the 200 block of Pine Street in Sequatchie around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

They arrived to find the home on fire, and fire crews were called to extinguish the flames.

Three adults and three children were found dead inside the home, and a seventh person was found shot but survived. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they believe the individual responsible for the incident is among the dead, and no threat remains to the community.

Autopsies are being conducted on the six deceased individuals, and the state’s investigation remains active.

