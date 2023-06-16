5 dogs die in RV fire before American Kennel Club dog show, officials say

Officials in Florida say five dogs died in an RV fire. (Source: WFTS, FACEBOOK, FLORIDA SCANNER, BILL PRICE, GOFUNDME, CNN, Facebook/Florida Scanner)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Five dogs were killed in an RV fire the day before a dog show was set to begin in Florida, officials said.

The fire was first reported Tuesday afternoon at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesperson Rob Herrin said. The American Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show was scheduled to begin Wednesday at the fairgrounds and run through the weekend.

Bystanders reported seeing smoke coming from the RV’s vents and then attempted to get inside the car, but couldn’t because of the flames and smoke, Herrin said. After firefighters extinguished the blaze, the RV owners told investigators that five boxers had been inside the vehicle.

No humans were injured, officials said.

Investigators believe the fire was an accident, but they’re still narrowing down a specific cause, Herrin said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Madeline Kingsbury’s parents file motion to remove Adam Fravel’s visitation, contact with children
Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children on May 17,...
Former partner of Madeline Kingsbury to keep parental rights in custody case
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Ruth's Chris Steak House
New steak house coming to Kahler Grand Hotel
Nathan Marquardt
Missing Dodge Center boy found

Latest News

Koo Koo Kanga Roo makes triumphant return to Rochester
Home Depot employee preaches spreading love.
Home Depot employee strives to preach love
Home Depot employee strives to preach love - clipped version
F&M Community Bank Expands in Rochester
Preston-based F&M Community Bank Expands in Rochester