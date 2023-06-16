42nd Annual ‘Art in the Park’ in Lanesboro this weekend

LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) –If you’re looking for something to do with your dad and family this weekend, come visit and see the ‘Art in the Park.’

This annual event is taking over Sylvan Park in Lanesboro Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Nearly a hundred artists will be sharing an array of unique pieces including photography, ceramics, stained glass, wood working, fine jewelry and more.

There will also be live music, activities, and food and drinks.

This year’s event features live performances from:

The Rutabaga Brothers 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 pm.

Squirrel Tail 12:15 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Nathan’s Jazzers featuring Mariah Ciangiola 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

River Crossing 3:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

There are activities for all ages to enjoy.

