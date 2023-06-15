Wrestling like a champ: southeast Minnesota girls train with state champion

By Noah Caplan
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – Not many know what it’s like to wrestle like a state champion, but this week, several girl wrestlers in southeast Minnesota got to learn from one.

Maple Grove native Emily Shilson held the event. Shilson won several state championships as a high schooler, and became the first ever girl wrestler to qualify for the boys’ state tournament. She has won five national championships at McKendree University, and is a three-time world champion.

“I never had this when I was this age, I was always with the boys,” Shilson said. “Just two years ago, we finally got it sanctioned at the high school level and now it’s exploding, we have a room full of girls in the middle of the summer.”

Over 20 girls of all ages K-12 showed up to the 3-day minicamp, to learn all kinds of wrestling skills and tips.

“I’m so happy that these girls get opportunities that I never had, because that’s going to make this sport progress even farther,” Shilson said.

