Thursdays Downtown begin for the summer in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Local food, drinks, music and goods will take over the heart of the Med City for Thursdays Downtown.

Beginning this Thursday, you can stop by the favorite summertime festival every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through August 10, except for next week, June 22, due to Rochesterfest.

There are more than 100 vendors signed up this year.

Performances range from all different musical genres.

Below is the opening of this Thursday’s entertainment.

1st Ave stage presented by Altra Federal Credit Union:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Jeremy Jewell

5 to 6 p.m.: Jacuzzi Puma

7 to 8:30 p.m.: Chase and Ovation

Peace Plaza stage:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Tim Dallman

5 to 6 p.m.: Annie and the Bang Bang

7 to 8:30 p.m.: Clay Fulton & the Lost Forty

