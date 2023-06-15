Thursdays Downtown begin for the summer in Rochester

Local food, drinks, music and goods will take over the heart of the Med city for Thursdays downtown!
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Beginning this Thursday, you can stop by the favorite summertime festival every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through August 10, except for next week, June 22, due to Rochesterfest.

There are more than 100 vendors signed up this year.

Performances range from all different musical genres.

KTTC will be live downtown for the kickoff.

Look for more on the Thursdays Downtown launch in our noon and evening news.

Below is the opening of this Thursday’s entertainment.

1st Ave stage presented by Altra Federal Credit Union:

  • 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Jeremy Jewell
  • 5 to 6 p.m.: Jacuzzi Puma
  • 7 to 8:30 p.m.: Chase and Ovation

Peace Plaza stage:

  • 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Tim Dallman
  • 5 to 6 p.m.: Annie and the Bang Bang
  • 7 to 8:30 p.m.: Clay Fulton & the Lost Forty

Click here for more information about Thursdays Downtown events.

