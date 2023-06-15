Rocco Altobelli Salons closing in Rochester

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rocco Altobelli Salons and Day Spas is closing at the end of the month.

A sign was posted on the salon’s front door that said the decisions to close was due to many factors, including lack of staff, lack of new cosmetologists coming to the area, and the overabundance of booth rentals.

The sign said they will not be renewing their lease at the end of June.

“Rochester has been a wonderful city and we have enjoyed our many years here. We would like to thank our many past and current clients and are sorry we had to make this difficult decision.”

