Racers prep for Grandma’s Marathon amid air quality concerns

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Thousands of Grandma’s Marathon runners will take off in just a few days.

But this week, poor air quality is raising concern for runner safety.

However, some people have spent months training to run this race.

In 2022, Pauline Winge, who lives in Bemidji, decided she was going to complete her first-ever marathon race at Grandma’s Marathon.

But just 10 days before last year’s event, she was injured and couldn’t compete.

“But I thought, I’m not stopping yet, I’m going to keep training, and so I started the process again in January and I’ve always loved Duluth and so that’s why I wanted to do Grandma’s,” Winge said.

Now, she is excited to race the full marathon Saturday, June 17.

She says she’s been watching the weather and was concerned about this week’s poor air quality, but is prepared to race in any condition.

“I’m just going to leave it in somebody else’s hands, I’m not going to be able to control it so I’m just going to do what I can to have a great race,” Winge said.

Grandma’s leaders are also working hard to ensure it’s a great and safe race.

“Right now we expect to be a go, but we have the meetings and the protocols in place to react if that forecast changes,” said Grandma’s PR & Marketing Director Zach Schneider.

He said Grandma’s Marathon has only ever been canceled once in its nearly 50-year history: in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have delayed the start before but that’s only happened once or twice, so it’s not common. We’ve been pretty lucky with the weather,” Schneider said.

He said the Grandma’s team, rather than canceling or delaying, is more likely to make changes instead.

To help with any heat or air quality concerns, the marathon can have more water available for racers and have additional medical staff on hand.

Those preparations are making it safer for racers like Winge, to accomplish such a feat.

“I know that when I cross that line, I will have put everything I have into finishing this race,” Winge said. “What a blessing it is that I can have a body that can do something really hard like that.”

Schneider said at this point, the race is scheduled to go on as planned.

If a delay or cancellation were deemed necessary, it would be called as close to the race’s start time as possible, to avoid altering the race sooner than necessary.

