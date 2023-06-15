Lawmakers pushing legislation to keep AM radios in new vehicles

Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is among those working to keep AM radio in all new vehicles.

The “AM for Every Vehicle Act” would direct federal regulators to require automakers to maintain AM broadcast radio in their new vehicles at no additional charge.

It would also require automakers to clearly disclose to consumers that the vehicle lacks access to AM broadcast radio if it was made before the new regulation is put in place.

80 million people across the country rely on AM radio. There are more than 4,000 licensed AM radio stations, 1,500 of those involve farm broadcasting.

“How are farmers supposed to do their jobs and get their information? When in a lot of places, you don’t have newspapers anymore. They really rely on AM radio. So what happened is that the car manufacturers were threatening to produce a bunch of vehicles that didn’t even have access to AM radios,” Senator Amy Klobuchar said.

The bill is endorsed by executives at the FCC, National Association of Broadcasters and National Association of Farm Broadcasters.

