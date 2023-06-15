Lawmakers pushing legislation to keep AM radios in new vehicles

AM for Every Vehicle Act
AM for Every Vehicle Act(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is among those working to keep AM radio in all new vehicles.

The “AM for Every Vehicle Act” would direct federal regulators to require automakers to maintain AM broadcast radio in their new vehicles at no additional charge.

It would also require automakers to clearly disclose to consumers that the vehicle lacks access to AM broadcast radio if it was made before the new regulation is put in place.

80 million people across the country rely on AM radio. There are more than 4,000 licensed AM radio stations, 1,500 of those involve farm broadcasting.

“How are farmers supposed to do their jobs and get their information? When in a lot of places, you don’t have newspapers anymore. They really rely on AM radio. So what happened is that the car manufacturers were threatening to produce a bunch of vehicles that didn’t even have access to AM radios,” Senator Amy Klobuchar said.

The bill is endorsed by executives at the FCC, National Association of Broadcasters and National Association of Farm Broadcasters.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Madeline Kingsbury’s parents file motion to remove Adam Fravel’s visitation, contact with children
Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children on May 17,...
Former partner of Madeline Kingsbury to keep parental rights in custody case
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Ruth's Chris Steak House
New steak house coming to Kahler Grand Hotel
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination

Latest News

Wildfire smoke
How to protect your health against wildfire smoke
Wildfire Smoke in St. Paul, MN
‘Summer of Smoke’: MN could see occasional poor air quality throughout summer
Nathan Marquardt
Missing Dodge Center boy found
Duckling rescue
Duckling rescue on the way to the river