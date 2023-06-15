How to protect your health against wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke
Wildfire smoke(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As we continue to live in these hazy conditions, many may wonder how to protect themselves from the poor air quality.

Experts at Mayo Clinic say breathing in the particles in wildfire smoke can cause health problems. The particles can travel into the lungs and make it harder for our bodies to fight off viruses.

Also found in wildfire smoke are gases like carbon monoxide which can affect the blood’s ability to carry oxygen.

Those with a pre-existing lung condition like asthma are the most vulnerable to smoke.

One way you can protect yourself from smoke is to wear an N-95 and -100 mask.

“Smoke involved particles that are quite small usually in the order of about 2.5-10 microns. To give you an idea of about how big that is is that a strand of human hair is about 50 microns. So the typical mask that we can use on a day-to-day basis to protect ourselves from dust while doing construction, or a cloth mask or even a wet cloth mask that some people have resorted to, they actually won’t do anything good,” Mayo Clinic Occupational Medicine Specialist Dr. Greg Vanichkacorn said.

While there isn’t much data on the long term affects of breathing in wildfire smoke, experts do know that continued exposure over the course of a few days can cause on asthma attack and hospitalization.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Madeline Kingsbury’s parents file motion to remove Adam Fravel’s visitation, contact with children
Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children on May 17,...
Former partner of Madeline Kingsbury to keep parental rights in custody case
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Ruth's Chris Steak House
New steak house coming to Kahler Grand Hotel
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination

Latest News

AM for Every Vehicle Act
Lawmakers pushing legislation to keep AM radios in new vehicles
Wildfire Smoke in St. Paul, MN
‘Summer of Smoke’: MN could see occasional poor air quality throughout summer
Nathan Marquardt
Missing Dodge Center boy found
Duckling rescue
Duckling rescue on the way to the river