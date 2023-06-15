How to protect your health against wildfire smoke

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As we continue to live in these hazy conditions, many may wonder how to protect themselves from the poor air quality.

Experts at Mayo Clinic say breathing in the particles in wildfire smoke can cause health problems. The particles can travel into the lungs and make it harder for our bodies to fight off viruses.

Also found in wildfire smoke are gases like carbon monoxide which can affect the blood’s ability to carry oxygen.

Those with a pre-existing lung condition like asthma are the most vulnerable to smoke.

One way you can protect yourself from smoke is to wear an N-95 and -100 mask.

“Smoke involved particles that are quite small usually in the order of about 2.5-10 microns. To give you an idea of about how big that is is that a strand of human hair is about 50 microns. So the typical mask that we can use on a day-to-day basis to protect ourselves from dust while doing construction, or a cloth mask or even a wet cloth mask that some people have resorted to, they actually won’t do anything good,” Mayo Clinic Occupational Medicine Specialist Dr. Greg Vanichkacorn said.

While there isn’t much data on the long term affects of breathing in wildfire smoke, experts do know that continued exposure over the course of a few days can cause on asthma attack and hospitalization.

