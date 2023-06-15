Grillin’ & Chillin’: Luau Chicken Sliders

Grillin' & Chillin'(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill and Destination Bar-B-Q have joined forces to bring great grillin’ recipes to KTTC on Midwest Access.

Jim Nicholas is the owner of Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill.

Christy Buchan is the co-owner of Destination Bar-B-Q.

Ye Old Butcher Shoppe in Rochester provides the meat.

Grillin’ & Chillin’ airs every Thursday on Midwest Access. Midwest Access runs from 4-5 p.m. daily.

Luau Chicken Sliders were on the menu this week. See the recipe below.

Ingredients

Pan Spray

8 Boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 fresh pineapple peeled and sliced

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup brown sugar

6 oz pineapple juice

1 cup ketchup

1/2 cup chicken broth

1 tbs garlic chopped

1 tbs Ribriffic seasoning

½ cup favorite hot sauce

1 PACKAGE SLIDER BUNS

Equipment: • Pan spray • Pitboss Grill preheated to 400 degrees. • Cutting board • Sharp Knife • (2) Small bowl • Spatulas Procedure Combine Soy sauce, brown sugar, pineapple juice, ketchup, broth, garlic, and seasoning. Split mixture into 2 bowls Place chicken in one bowl and pineapple in the other and marinate for 2-3 hours. Apply pan spray to grill and add chicken seared for 2 -3 minutes on each side. When you flip chicken over you can pineapple to grill as well and cook for 1-2 minutes on each side Melt butter on clean area of grill and put bun on top of melted butter to toast. Serve with a piece of chicken and sliced pineapple on each bun.

