Grillin’ & Chillin’: Luau Chicken Sliders
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill and Destination Bar-B-Q have joined forces to bring great grillin’ recipes to KTTC on Midwest Access.
Jim Nicholas is the owner of Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill.
Christy Buchan is the co-owner of Destination Bar-B-Q.
Ye Old Butcher Shoppe in Rochester provides the meat.
Grillin’ & Chillin’ airs every Thursday on Midwest Access. Midwest Access runs from 4-5 p.m. daily.
Luau Chicken Sliders were on the menu this week. See the recipe below.
Ingredients
Pan Spray
8 Boneless, skinless chicken thighs
1 fresh pineapple peeled and sliced
1/2 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup brown sugar
6 oz pineapple juice
1 cup ketchup
1/2 cup chicken broth
1 tbs garlic chopped
1 tbs Ribriffic seasoning
½ cup favorite hot sauce
1 PACKAGE SLIDER BUNS
Equipment: • Pan spray • Pitboss Grill preheated to 400 degrees. • Cutting board • Sharp Knife • (2) Small bowl • Spatulas Procedure Combine Soy sauce, brown sugar, pineapple juice, ketchup, broth, garlic, and seasoning. Split mixture into 2 bowls Place chicken in one bowl and pineapple in the other and marinate for 2-3 hours. Apply pan spray to grill and add chicken seared for 2 -3 minutes on each side. When you flip chicken over you can pineapple to grill as well and cook for 1-2 minutes on each side Melt butter on clean area of grill and put bun on top of melted butter to toast. Serve with a piece of chicken and sliced pineapple on each bun.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.