Missing Dodge Center boy found

Nathan Marquardt
Nathan Marquardt(Dodge County Sheriff's Office)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Nathan Marquardt has been found safe, according to Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, along with multiple other agencies, are searching for a 14-year-old boy from rural Dodge Center.

According to a post on the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Nathan Marquardt was last seen around 1 p.m. walking away from his parents house located at 17303 645th Street SW in Dodge Center.

He is just over 4 feet tall, and looks younger because of his size. He is non-verbal but can hear. He also likes to run.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said they are not looking for volunteers to help search, but are hoping people will share this on social media to help get the information out to those who live in the area.

Anyone who lives within a few miles radius of this area is asked to check vehicles and out buildings for him and call 911 if you see him.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Madeline Kingsbury’s parents file motion to remove Adam Fravel’s visitation, contact with children
Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children on May 17,...
Former partner of Madeline Kingsbury to keep parental rights in custody case
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Ruth's Chris Steak House
New steak house coming to Kahler Grand Hotel
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination

Latest News

Wildfire Smoke in St. Paul, MN
‘Summer of Smoke’: MN could see occasional poor air quality throughout summer
Duckling rescue
Duckling rescue on the way to the river
Duckling rescue
WATCH: 10 ducklings rescued from storm drain in Rochester
Rochester ducklings released with the mother