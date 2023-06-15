Missing Dodge Center boy found

UPDATE: Nathan Marquardt has been found safe, according to Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, along with multiple other agencies, are searching for a 14-year-old boy from rural Dodge Center.

According to a post on the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Nathan Marquardt was last seen around 1 p.m. walking away from his parents house located at 17303 645th Street SW in Dodge Center.

He is just over 4 feet tall, and looks younger because of his size. He is non-verbal but can hear. He also likes to run.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said they are not looking for volunteers to help search, but are hoping people will share this on social media to help get the information out to those who live in the area.

Anyone who lives within a few miles radius of this area is asked to check vehicles and out buildings for him and call 911 if you see him.

