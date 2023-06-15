Area Miss Minnesota competitor shares her mission

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The race for the 2023 Miss Minnesota crown is on.

One competitor from Winona shared how she is using this competition to make a difference.

Morgan Mohler, originally from Wisconsin, said she was drawn to the Miss Minnesota competition because it’s more service-oriented than other competitions.

She even started her own service program, called Living L.I.F.E. Limitless, with the mission to help people reach for their dreams and achieve their goals.

“I decided I wanted to catapult those I approach with the idea that they can live their life limitless. And no matter the situation you come from, you can always be successful,” Mohler said.

She works as a research coordinator for Mayo Clinic and dreams of one day researching Alzheimer’s Disease.

The Miss Minnesota competition kicks off next week at Treasure Island in Welch.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.