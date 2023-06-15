Air quality issues continue; Rain chances return this weekend

Isolated storms on Saturday and Sunday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Air quality issues will continue to linger through the next several days due to the smoke from wildfires in Canada. Our air quality is expected to be around the “moderate” levels for at least the next two days.

Air quality forecast
Air quality forecast(KTTC)

Southerly winds should help clear the lower atmosphere of some smoke/haze through the next two days. Air quality could still reach a moderate level through Saturday.

Air quality alert
Air quality alert(KTTC)

Air quality alert continues for some of SE MN until 6 a.m. Friday morning. The air quality alert in NE Iowa will be in effect until 10 p.m. Friday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Friday will be near seasonal averages in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sunny skies will light winds are expected through the afternoon. Rain chances return this weekend in an isolated fashion. Storms will stay isolated Saturday night into Sunday.

Warm weather returns early next week and will stick around through the week. Highs will warm into the upper 80s and we could see some 90-degree weather too.

Nick

