Air Quality Alert Today; Isolated Showers This Weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The thick haze we began to experience on Wednesday will stick around today, causing air quality concerns for most of the area. The smoke will continue to mix down from the upper levels of the atmosphere today behind the cold front that swept through the Upper Mississippi Valley late Wednesday, keeping us in the orange or red range in the air quality index, or in other words, unhealthy for many people. Expect hazy sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s and a slight north breeze.

The air quality will remain a concern tonight. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low 50s and light northeast winds. Our Air Quality Alert will remain in effect for southern Minnesota and Wisconsin until 6:00 AM Friday.

Bright, warm, hazy sunshine will help temperatures reach the low 80s on Friday as high pressure lingers in the region. The air quality will be slightly better across the region, mainly in the moderate range locally. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 80s with a light easterly breeze.

The weekend will offer the best chance of rain in the next week or more, but unfortunately, the activity we’re likely to see locally will be isolated and fairly sparse. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the evening hours. High temperatures in the afternoon will be in the mid-80s with a slight southeasterly breeze.

A few showers will be possible during the day Sunday with partly sunny skies in the area behind Saturday night’s storm system. Rainfall amounts will be rather light across the area, generally less than half an inch. At this point, we’ll be happy to take what we can get, but our deficit for the month stands at more than two inches. Since the middle of May, the deficit is closer to four inches, which is a significant amount! High temperatures Sunday will be in the low 80s with a southeasterly breeze.

The upcoming week looks sunny and rather warm. Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s each day, which is several degrees warmer than what is typical for late June. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible next Saturday with highs over next weekend in the mid and upper 80s.

