149th Gopher Count Festival kicks off in Viola

TODAY IS THE 149TH GOPHER COUNT!
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIOLA, Minn. (KTTC) –What started out as a small picnic with the Viola community has grown and evolved into a full blown festival.

Thursday is the annual 149th gopher count.

It’s one of the longest-running traditions in the country.

The festival started in 1874 when local farmers came up with a way to control the gopher population.

The animals were damaging farmers’ equipment and crops.

So, they started trapping them to keep the critters out of their fields and began the Gopher Count.

Now, people compete to see who can trap the most gophers.

Community members compete to see who could trap the most gophers and turn in gopher feet.

There’s a big parade as well as outdoor music, inflatables for kids, food, a talent show, fireworks and more.

