Warm, hazy sunshine today, tomorrow; isolated showers this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm, dry air is building into the region today from the Plains helping temperatures reach the 80s for the second consecutive day this week. Expect readings in the mid-80s today, the warmest temperatures in about a week, with a light northwest breeze. An Air Quality Alert will be in effect until 8:00 PM for southern Minnesota and most of Wisconsin as haze aloft, a product of smoke from Canadian wildfires, is mixing down to the surface, creating a concern for those with sensitive respiratory systems.

Hazy, warm sunshine will help temps reach the mid-80s today, which is a few degrees above the seasonal average. (KTTC)

The air quality will be a problem for many people with respiratory concerns this afternoon because of smoke from wildfires in Canada impacting our area. (KTTC)

After today's orange level air quality concern, the coming days will feature gradual improvement. (KTTC)

A weak cold front will move through the area tonight, bringing some scattered clouds, but no rain chances locally. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s with light north winds.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny conditions and some haze, but a slightly better level of air quality behind the cold front. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-80s with a north breeze that will gust beyond miles per hour in the afternoon.

We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine on Friday as well. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s with a slight southeast breeze.

There will be a chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms late in the day and during the evening hours Saturday. High temperatures will be in the low and mid-80s with a slight southeasterly breeze.

There will be a chance of scattered thunderstorms late in the day Saturday with a slight chance of showers on Father's Day. (KTTC)

There will be a slight chance for a stray shower or two to develop on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies on Father’s Day with high temperatures in the low 80s.

We have plenty of warm, sunny days ahead in the next week or more. Expect highs in the 80s for the next several days with just a few showers possible over the weekend. (KTTC)

The upcoming week will be bright and warm with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-80s. Rain chances may hold off in the area until the latter portion of the following weekend, several days from now, so our rainfall deficit which is already two inches may get even worse.

High temps will be in the 80s this week and for all of next week as well. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Expect mostly sunny skies today with some haze in the area. An air quality alert will be in effect for much of the area. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Expect highs in the 80s for the next several days with a few thunderstorms possible over the weekend. #kttcwx #weatherman #weather #minnesota ♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.