Smaller regional airports urging Department of Transportation to approve new air service plan

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Small airport leaders in the Midwest are coming together to urge the Department of Transportation (DOT) to take action to pass some regulations they say will help maintain safe and reliable service.

Back in March of last year, SkyWest Airlines executives told the DOT they would stop running their services out of multiple cities, including Mason City due to the pilot shortage.

Months later in September 2022, SkyWest Charter, a smaller commuter airline, submitted an application to the DOT to provide scheduled services in smaller communities to help solve this problem.

The DOT hasn’t approved the application, and small airport leaders say the department’s hesitation is frustrating.

“There’s no regulatory reason that SkyWest Charter authorization should be withheld. We welcome SkyWest Charter’s application and we’re asking the department of transportation to expedite their certification which will help keep our region connected to the global air network with high quality air service,” Mason City Regional Airport manager David Sims said.

Several other airports support the SkyWest Charter including Fort Dodge Airport in Iowa along with multiple other airports in Kansas.

