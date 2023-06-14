Smaller regional airports urging Department of Transportation to approve new air carrier

Mason City airport sign
Mason City airport sign(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Small airport leaders in the Midwest are coming together to urge the Department of Transportation (DOT) to take action to pass some regulations they say will help maintain safe and reliable service.

Back in March of last year, SkyWest Airlines executives told the DOT they would stop running their services out of multiple cities, including Mason City due to the pilot shortage.

Months later in September 2022, SkyWest Charter, a smaller commuter airline, submitted an application to the DOT to provide scheduled services in smaller communities to help solve this problem.

The DOT hasn’t approved the application, and small airport leaders say the department’s hesitation is frustrating.

“There’s no regulatory reason that SkyWest Charter authorization should be withheld. We welcome SkyWest Charter’s application and we’re asking the department of transportation to expedite their certification which will help keep our region connected to the global air network with high quality air service,” Mason City Regional Airport manager David Sims said.

Several other airports support the SkyWest Charter including Fort Dodge Airport in Iowa along with multiple other airports in Kansas.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Madeline Kingsbury’s parents file motion to remove Adam Fravel’s visitation, contact with children
KTTC
Rochester residents speak out about dangerous sidewalk conditions
Pedestrian and motorcycle driver killed in Winneshiek County crash
Pedestrian and motorcycle driver killed in Winneshiek County crash
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Kairan Quazi, 14, will graduate from college with a degree in computer science and engineering....
14-year-old boy set to graduate college, start job at SpaceX

Latest News

KTTC News Now
Howard County Fair
Mighty Howard County Fair is June 21-25
Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children on May 17,...
Former partner of Madeline Kingsbury to keep parental rights in custody case
Ruth's Chris Steak House
New steak house coming to Kahler Grand Hotel