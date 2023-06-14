Rochester Towers residents allowed back in to retrieve property

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On June 2, 180 Rochester Towers residents evacuated their homes due to unsafe structural concerns, and on Wednesday, they were allowed back in shifts to retrieve essential property.

First Service property staff members and an officer from the Rochester Police Department worked to check in residents Wednesday morning as their cars pulled up.

Fifth Avenue SW was blocked off at 2nd Street SW to allow cars to go into the underground garage.

Residents came in scheduled shifts and had 45 minutes to retrieve property.

David Edens and his wife have owned their condo at the building since 2016. They have been living with their son since the evacuation.

“For us, it wasn’t too bad compared to others because our son lives here,” he said.

Edens and his wife have been staying with their son that lives nearby. Edens said they were just needing to pick up a few essential items.

“We’re just getting some clothes and refrigerator stuff,” he said.

Cindy Eckstein and her husband had a small U-Haul, picking up some of their son’s things. Eckstein said their son had lived there for six years while he as a resident at Mayo Clinic. She said he was actually moving out on the day of the evacuation. He is currently out on the east coast.

“We don’t know what they’re allowing, but he had some essential items that he really needed,” she said. “So yeah, that’s why we’re here. they made an exception for him to go up to his floor.”

Pat Cambell lives near the site and of his friends lives in the building. He said he’s been concerned since the evacuation.

“I’m a block over so, a little bit of a concern, i wonder how stable the ground just in the area is, not just on this particular corner.”

The residents will continue to access the building on Thursday and Friday, again in shifts.

The statement below has been approved by the association’s Board and their attorney, Phaedra Howard of Hellmuth & Johnson and provided to KTTC on Wednesday:

Beginning at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, Rochester Towers Community Members were allowed to access their units to retrieve essential items through a supervised, scheduled, and time sensitive process. Only residents with picture identification can access the building. Each unit is allowed to bring one vehicle into the garage for 45 minutes to retrieve and load essential items. Security and off-duty police are assisting throughout this process. The retrieval is scheduled to be completed by 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023. There will be additional days in the coming weeks for residents to gather more items.

KTTC also reached out to the city of Rochester Wednesday, but staff declined an interview, deferring back to Hellmuth & Johnson

Other residents who did not want to speak on camera stated they just wanted to get their items and get on with their day.

