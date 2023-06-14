ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our Paws and Claws Pet of the Week this week is Chopper, a 3-year-old black lab.

Pet of the Week: Chopper (PCHS)

Chopper came to PCHS on May 31, 2023. He is being treated for bilateral ear infections and has shown himself to be a loving and happy go lucky dog. He likely feels much more like a normal dog now that his ear issues are being addressed.

Chopper has some gray hairs along his jaws but they make him look wise and not old. He will surely give back all the love that is given to him.

Learn more about Chopper here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.