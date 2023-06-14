Pet of the Week: Chopper

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our Paws and Claws Pet of the Week this week is Chopper, a 3-year-old black lab.

Chopper came to PCHS on May 31, 2023. He is being treated for bilateral ear infections and has shown himself to be a loving and happy go lucky dog. He likely feels much more like a normal dog now that his ear issues are being addressed. 

Chopper has some gray hairs along his jaws but they make him look wise and not old. He will surely give back all the love that is given to him.

Learn more about Chopper here.

