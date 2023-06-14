New steak house coming to Kahler Grand Hotel

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Ruth’s Chris Steak House is coming to Rochester’s Kahler Grand Hotel located at 20 2nd Ave. SW in the Peace Plaza.

This will be Ruth’s Chris’ second steak house in Minnesota, following its first location in downtown Minneapolis.

According to the announcement, the new 7,800 square-foot restaurant will feature outdoor seating, a full bar and private dining area. Kraus-Anderson Construction has begun demolition of the Grand Grill, located in the hotel’s lobby, to make way for Ruth’s Chris.

The multimillion-dollar buildout of the new steak house will begin in late summer 2023.

“As downtown Rochester continues to revitalize, Ruth’s Chris Steak House is an exceptional enhancement for the city and for the newly renovated Kahler Grand Hotel. The renowned steak house will also augment the area’s array of wonderful restaurant offerings.”

Construction is expected to be completed in early 2024.

