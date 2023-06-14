Mason City receives $500,000 in federal funding to clean up and redevelop potential contaminated land

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Mason City is set to receive $500,000 from the EPA to clean up some field contaminated with hazardous materials.

The federal funds are given as part of the Brownfield Program which began in 1995. Brownfields are plots of land that could potentially be contaminated.

The specific efforts are part of President Biden’s Investing in American Agenda to grow the American economy.

In Mason City, a nearly 100-unit apartment building is going up on a former brownfield. The site sat empty for decades. City leaders say the Iowa DNR expressed interest in re-developing the land, but it needed to be assessed for contamination first.

Last year, the site was accessed and cleaned up. Now, there is a nearly 100-unit apartment building going up on the site, and it’s expected to be done in the fall. It’s likely Mason City will see a lot more of these types of projects in the upcoming years.

“It’s a very competitive process, and they had a fantastic application. This is part of $1.5 billion that the Biden Administration has made competitively available through the bi-partisan infrastructure law,” EPA Region 7 Land, Chemical, and Redevelopment Division Director Jeff Robichaud said.

Mason City used to be a very industrialized community according to city leaders. Because of that, there are quite a few brownfields in town.

“The brownfield contamination can really be damaging for development and makes the land just be a hole in our community. Many times those are right in our downtown, because that’s the oldest parts of our community. They’re right at the core of our community. The more that we can utilize sites and land that is in the middle of our community, the better it is for the use of the infrastructure and just for the density of the community and the thriving neighborhoods right at the core,” City Administrator of Mason City Aaron Burnett said.

The funding can be put towards any type of redevelopment.

“There’s a variety of things it can be used for like old abandoned gas stations, land that may be turned into a park. It’s a whole variety of reuses for the property,” EPA Region 7 Brownfields Reuse & Redevelopment Supervisor Stan Walker said.

“With development of housing, development of industry, this really gives us a great path to continue on the positive momentum that they’ve built within the community,” Burnett said.

If a property owner is interested in developing a brownfield, Mason City officials say you should reach out to the city to start that process.

