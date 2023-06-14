Local political organizations respond to former President Donald Trump’s arraignment

(KTTC) – Tuesday, President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to dozens of felony counts accusing him of hoarding classified documents and refusing government demands to give them back. Local organizations responded to the news.

“This indictment carries the presumption of innocence or innocence until proven guilty, and that is following a most basic requirement of our Constitution and the process of a fair trial,” said Olmsted County GOP Chair Wendy Phillips in a statement. “I believe in our Constitution and our judicial system, and I look forward to justice being served through that system.”

KTTC asked a local DFL Chair if the indictment would impact the DFL’s campaign strategies or voters’ choices ahead of 2024, which he said it is still too early to tell. He also said most Southeast Minnesota candidates would campaign primarily on local issues.

“I’m not sure it’s going to matter that much, there are probably going to be some positive or negative coattails depending on what happens to Trump,” said District 24 DFL Chair Mark Liebow. “People who are strongly supportive of Trump are likely to support Republican candidates. People who are strongly opposed to Trump are likely to support DFL candidates for the state legislature, for congress.”

