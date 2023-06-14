Hazy, warm sunshine today and Thursday; Isolated showers possible this weekend

High temps will be in the 80s for the next several days
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm, dry air is building into the region today from the Plains, setting the stage for a bright and mid-summer-like Wednesday in the area. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s, the warmest readings in about a week, with a light northwest breeze. An Air Quality Alert will be in effect from noon until 8:00 PM for Rochester and surrounding counties as haze aloft, a product of smoke from Canadian wildfires, will mix down to the surface at times, creating a concern for those with sensitive respiratory systems. A weak cold front will move through the area tonight, bringing some scattered clouds, but no rain chances locally. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s with light north winds.

Expect mostly sunny skies with some haze in the area today and high temps will be in the mid-80s.
Expect mostly sunny skies with some haze in the area today and high temps will be in the mid-80s.(KTTC)
The air quality today will be a concern for those with sensitive respiratory systems.
The air quality today will be a concern for those with sensitive respiratory systems.(KTTC)

Thursday will feature mostly sunny conditions and some haze, but a slightly better level of air quality behind the cold front. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-80s with a north breeze that will gust beyond miles per hour in the afternoon.

High temps will be in the 80s on Thursday.
High temps will be in the 80s on Thursday.(KTTC)
The air quality will gradually improve over the next few days.
The air quality will gradually improve over the next few days.(KTTC)

We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine on Friday as well. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s with a slight southeast breeze.

There will be a chance of scattered thunderstorms late in the day Saturday with a slight chance...
There will be a chance of scattered thunderstorms late in the day Saturday with a slight chance of showers on Father's Day.(KTTC)

There will be a chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms late in the day and during the evening hours Saturday. High temperatures will be in the low and mid-80s with a slight southeasterly breeze.

There will be a slight chance for a stray shower or two to develop on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies on Father’s Day with high temperatures in the low 80s.

High temps will be in the 80s for the next week. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms...
High temps will be in the 80s for the next week. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms in the area over the weekend.(KTTC)

The upcoming week will be bright and warm with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-80s. Rain chances may hold off in the area until the latter portion of the following weekend, several days from now, so our rainfall deficit which is already two inches may get even worse.

High temps will be in the 80s this week and for all of next week as well.
High temps will be in the 80s this week and for all of next week as well.(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Madeline Kingsbury’s parents file motion to remove Adam Fravel’s visitation, contact with children
KTTC
Rochester residents speak out about dangerous sidewalk conditions
Pedestrian and motorcycle driver killed in Winneshiek County crash
Pedestrian and motorcycle driver killed in Winneshiek County crash
Kairan Quazi, 14, will graduate from college with a degree in computer science and engineering....
14-year-old boy set to graduate college, start job at SpaceX
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination

Latest News

The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Wednesday Morning Weather
KTTC WX - Hazy skies return
Surface smoke
Hazy skies return; The 80s continue
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Breezy and mild today; warmer days ahead with isolated showers