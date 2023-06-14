Hazy, warm sunshine today and Thursday; Isolated showers possible this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm, dry air is building into the region today from the Plains, setting the stage for a bright and mid-summer-like Wednesday in the area. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s, the warmest readings in about a week, with a light northwest breeze. An Air Quality Alert will be in effect from noon until 8:00 PM for Rochester and surrounding counties as haze aloft, a product of smoke from Canadian wildfires, will mix down to the surface at times, creating a concern for those with sensitive respiratory systems. A weak cold front will move through the area tonight, bringing some scattered clouds, but no rain chances locally. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s with light north winds.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny conditions and some haze, but a slightly better level of air quality behind the cold front. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-80s with a north breeze that will gust beyond miles per hour in the afternoon.

We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine on Friday as well. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s with a slight southeast breeze.

There will be a chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms late in the day and during the evening hours Saturday. High temperatures will be in the low and mid-80s with a slight southeasterly breeze.

There will be a slight chance for a stray shower or two to develop on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies on Father’s Day with high temperatures in the low 80s.

The upcoming week will be bright and warm with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-80s. Rain chances may hold off in the area until the latter portion of the following weekend, several days from now, so our rainfall deficit which is already two inches may get even worse.

