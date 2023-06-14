Building connections between community and law enforcement.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday was a fun night for building positive connections between law enforcement and the Rochester community.

This was the first of six Safe City Nights. The focus of the event is for community members of all ages to engage with law enforcement and other safety partners.

“A lot of the time when we meet people, it’s during the worst times of their life. We want to bring them out in a non-stressful way, when they are happy and having fun, just building those relationships with local law enforcement,” RPD officer Charles Arendts explained.

On Tuesdays, there were K-9 team and drone demonstrations.

The Rochester Fire Department, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Public Works and many more entities were in attendance.

“It’s just such a fun night of activities and free food,” Arendts said.

For information about future Safe City Nights, click here.

