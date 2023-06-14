Air quality issues continue

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Smoky and hazy skies will continue across SE MN and NE IA on Thursday. Air quality is expected to be poor across most of the upper Midwest.

Air quality alert (KTTC)

An Air Quality Alert will be in effect until 6 a.m. Friday for all of SE Minnesota. The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups most of the day on Thursday.

Air forecast (KTTC)

Our air quality will be at the “moderate” level on Friday. Hopefully, we’ll see improved conditions by the upcoming weekend with surface wind shifting to the south and increasing rain chances on Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances (KTTC)

Overall, rain chances are not extremely high this weekend with isolated chances on both Saturday and Sunday. My confidence is pretty low with rain being widespread this weekend. Hopefully, we can see sizeable amounts across SE MN and NE IA.

Thursdays Downtown (KTTC)

Thursday is the beginning of Thursdays Downtown in Rochester. We’re looking at really nice weather conditions for the first Thursdays. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with dew points in the middle 50s. The only issue will be the haze and smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

