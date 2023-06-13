WATCH: How PBMs impact your prescription drug prices, U.S. Olympic Gymnastics

By Zach Fuller
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KTTC’s Livestream and Facebook page.

Tuesday’s episode includes:

  • Mark Blum joins the show to discuss prescription drug costs and how Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) can greatly influence the cost of prescription drugs for consumers
  • U.S. Olympic Gymnastic Trials coming to Minnesota next summer at the Target Center. An announcement was held Tuesday morning

