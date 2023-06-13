Warmer temps are returning with isolated showers
High temps in the 80s today and for most of the next week
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The large storm system that triggered a few scattered showers in the area on Monday is still trying to produce some showers in our area today, but activity is looking very sparse and widely scattered. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with the best chances for some of those spotty showers to the east of Rochester. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a northwest breeze that may become a bit gusty at times in the afternoon.
Wednesday will be brighter and warmer with a layer of haze aloft in the atmosphere. There will be a chance of very sparse showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon and in the evening hours as a weak cold front approaches from the northwest. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-80s with a light northwest breeze.
We’ll enjoy an abundance of sunshine on Thursday as well. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid-80s and light northwest winds.
The best chance for widespread rain will come early in the weekend as a storm system moves through the area, bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms on Friday evening. A few of those storms may linger into early Saturday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s Friday and the upper 70s on Saturday. A few very isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday as well. Afternoon highs on Father’s Day will be in the low 80s.
The upcoming week will be bright, warm, and very summer-like. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with the lone rain chance coming next Thursday.
