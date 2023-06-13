Several downtown Albert Lea locations to be sold, trail plan gets the green light

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Several properties along South Broadway Avenue in Albert Lea are about to go up for sale.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, leaders voted unanimously to put 310, 314, 324, and 332 South Broadway Avenue up for sale.

The city demolished two of those properties for public safety reasons last year.

The goal now is to sell the spaces in the hopes of improving the community.

Albert Lea demolition, 2022 (Albert Lea)

“They are a formal process to sell the properties to buyers who will redevelop the area and improve the tax base, continue blight removal, and provide jobs, or increase housing opportunities,” explained Albert Lea City Manager Ian Rigg.

Non-profit organizations rent space in one of the buildings, but Rigg said the city will work to help them relocate.

The city council also unanimously approved the Trail Action Plan to develop roughly 15 miles of the former Union Pacific Rail corridor into a trail.

Now, the city and county will form a group to work to identify next steps, including which grants to pursue.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.