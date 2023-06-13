Rochester Servant Event off to strong start

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A large service project event hosted by a Rochester church is off to a strong start.

Rochester Redeemer Lutheran has hosted its “Rochester Servant Event” for the past 12 years. It kicked off Sunday, and more than 180 people from dozens of Minnesota and Wisconsin churches are participating.

People break up into groups and work on service projects like yard work, delivering food and painting.

“The community matters and is important,” Redeemer Lutheran Pastor Adam Koglin said. “You can take something as simple as a flower and bless their day. The world needs more of those encouragement things.”

One group stained the pergola at the playground near Soldiers Field.

“We go into our groups, then we get our supplies, and we talk about the job we’re going to do then we do the job,” 7th Grader Chase Klusmann from Woodbury said. “It’s a lot more fun than being at home staring at my phone.”

The groups usually don’t know each other before working together.

“It’s so fun, meeting the kids and watching how easily adaptable and how flexible kids are today and right away, we formed a bond already,” volunteer Vicki Weber from Bloomington said.

Weber’s group painted a woman’s house on Monday.

“I’ve never painted a house before,” 8th grade volunteer Annabelle Brewer said. “But I think it was just really cool. Staining is easier than painting, just more messy.”

Organizers said this event is a way to bring a little bit of light back into the world, one good deed at a time.

“It’s reminding people that they are loved and cared for, that they have somebody in their corner. Jesus died for us,” Pastor Koglin said. “It’s about peace and kindness, instead of fear and bitterness resentment and division.”

The event wraps up Wednesday with a large picnic and celebration.

