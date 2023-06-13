Rochester residents speak out about dangerous sidewalk conditions

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –It’s no secret Rochester’s downtown landscape has changed over the last several years, with new spaces being built and rebuilt.

But for those like Tristan Soll, who need a wheelchair to get around, the sidewalks present some major challenges.

“It throws me around in my chair, it makes me very unstable, and sometimes I lose traction with my joystick and I swing out of control, and it can cause some very scary moment,” Soll said, commenting that even the newer places aren’t accessible to those in wheelchairs. “We just had that construction done, and the brick level is so unlevel, I almost tip right out of the chair when I’m going to the clinic for my care.”

He and some others demonstrated how uneven the ground is in the plaza and elsewhere. These conditions can be potentially hazardous for those who need assistance walking.

“Sometimes, I feel like I got to go on the street to get a good, flat surface,” Charlie Applequist, another Rochester resident, said that it can also be painful.

So the question now begs: how in the med city, a place that’s suppsoed to be so inclusive for people who need assistance walking and for people in wheelchairs, how does this happen?

“I’m in ongoing, constant, chronic pain. So, I go over bumps. My spine doesnt have the shock absorbers that it should. So, it increases my pain threshold also,” Kathleen Froh, a Downtown Rochester Resident, said.

We reached out to the city of Rochester Public Works for a statement, and will have an update when we receive it.

For now, Soll says he feels people in his position, are being put in a rough spot.

“They’re leaving out the demographic they’re trying to bring to this city and attract here is what it feels like. It feels like we’re being overshadowed completely.”

