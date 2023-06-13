Rochester city council discusses solutions to growing homeless population.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thousands are battling homelessness in the U.S. and its a crisis seen in Rochester too. City leaders are now struggling to find help for those needing shelter.

Rochester City Council held a study session to discuss possible solutions to help reduce the number of those experiencing homelessness. Places like The Landing MN or The Warming Center, don’t have the resources needed. This has resulted in encampments popping up around town.

“Thats no way for anybody to live. I don’t want anybody living in the skyways, I don’t want anybody living in a tent. I want to help incentivize them towards resources here,” police chief Jim Franklin stated.

One way city leaders are trying to battle issue is by creating a task force. This task force does include people that have experienced homelessness in the past, but not present.

“Take into consideration the expertise of those who are living in the skyways and those who are living in the parks and those who are living in their cars and on people’s couches and not see them as inconveniences but see them as the residents that any of us could be. One step away, one health problem,” council member Molly Dennis explained.

In 2014, an ordinance was passed to prohibit overnight use and placement of a shelter on city owned property. Council member Shaun Palmer suggested the city should start trespassing those breaking this rule.

“It’s frustrating for our staff to sit there and move a tent and stay here, and they look at you and go a hundred yards down and we start the process all over again,” Palmer said.

Some are also concerned those experiencing homelessness wouldn’t use the resources, council member Kelly Kirkpatrick disagrees.

“Perhaps in a room with other folks that are in a like state, they don’t feel safe. They maybe feel safest when they are outside when they are in some makeshift enclosure or tent. I’m not saying we should allow that,” Kirkpatrick said.

City leaders also acknowledged the city has a shortage of affordable housing, and its working on finding ways to add more.

The city also doesn’t want to criminalize homelessness, jeopardizing future efforts to obtain housing.

