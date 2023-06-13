Pack nutrition into your busy schedule with Hy-Vee dietitian

Alea Lester Fite
Alea Lester Fite(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –

Dietitian Tips to Pack Nutrition into Your Busy Schedule:

  • Healthy You Subscription: The Healthy You subscription is a monthly subscription program where you will have access to a Hy-Vee dietitian, receive personalized nutrition advice and coaching, as well as access to virtual Hy-Vee classes and other online resources.
  • Your package includes:
    Two 30-minute appointments per month with your Hy-Vee dietitian
    Unlimited access to Short & Sweat videos, on-demand freezer meal workshops, and other nutrition programs
    Free registration for Healthy You Challenges
    Hy-Vee dietitian private chat portal
    Two free health screenings per year
  • Ready to learn more? Reach out to your local Hy-Vee dietitian today or visit: https://www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx
  • Freezer Meal Prep Workshop: Free up time in your week by prepping ahead in this virtual class. In under an hour, prepare 5 freezer meals to feed 4-6 people. Stock your freezer with wholesome freezer meals! Registration includes a link to Aisles Online with all the ingredients grouped together so you can easily shop for everything you need. Not able to attend class live? Register and receive a recording of the workshop so you can follow along at home at your convenience! For the complete menu, upcoming class schedule and to register head to https://www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx.
  • How to Make Vinaigrette 3 Ways
  • -Try this vinaigrette made with Chosen Foods Avocado Oil on a kale salad you can meal prep ahead to enjoy on the go throughout the week!
  • All you need:
  • 3 parts Chosen Foods Avocado Oil
  • 1 part acid (preferred type of vinegar or lemon juice)
  • All you do:
  • Method 1). Shake: Pour ingredients into a jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake vigorously.
  • Method 2). Whisk: Pour acid into bowl and slowly pour in the oil while continuously stirring.
  • Method 3). Blender: Blend acid on low speed while slowly pouring in the oil.
  • Recipe source: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/advice-how-tos/food-love/how-to-make-vinaigrette

