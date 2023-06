Pack nutrition into your busy schedule with Hy-Vee dietitian

Free up time in your week by prepping ahead in this virtual class. In under an hour, prepare 5 freezer meals to feed 4-6 people. Stock your freezer with wholesome freezer meals! Registration includes a link to Aisles Online with all the ingredients grouped together so you can easily shop for everything you need. Not able to attend class live? Register and receive a recording of the workshop so you can follow along at home at your convenience! For the complete menu, upcoming class schedule and to register head to https://www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx