Mason City Municipal Airport to hold emergency exercise

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The Mason City Municipal Airport will hold a full scale emergency exercise on Thursday, June 15 between 2-4 p.m.

According to Mason City Municipal Airport, the purpose of the exercise is to give the airport, mutual aid partners and emergency responders the opportunity to train for a real aircraft emergency in a safe and controlled environment.

The exercise will be conducted in compliance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requirements.

During the exercise, the public may see smoke and emergency vehicles operating at the airport.

Many different agencies from around the North Iowa area will be participating, including Mason City Police and Fire Departments, Clear Lake Police Department, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, Cerro Gordo County CERT Team, and MercyOne.

The Mason City Municipal Airport is required by the FAA to maintain an Airport Emergency Plan, including an Airport Fire Department. This plan outlines the response procedures for Airport personnel and mutual aid partners that must effectively respond to and manage emergency situations that occur on Airport property.

Federal law requires that this plan be tested with a mock full-scale aircraft emergency every 36 consecutive calendar months.

